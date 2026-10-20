Bengaluru’s Majestic Metro Station turned into a giant canvas during ‘Stone to Life’, a 3D projection art show spanning 16,000 square feet and showcasing Karnataka’s ancient carvings, mythical figures and cultural heritage.

Bengaluru’s bustling Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station at Majestic recently witnessed a unique blend of art, technology and Karnataka’s cultural heritage. Late on Friday night, after regular metro services had ended, the station’s vast platform walls were transformed into an expansive canvas showcasing the state’s rich artistic traditions, ancient stone carvings and mythical symbols. The striking visual display brought centuries-old architectural motifs to life through digital projection technology, offering a distinctive cultural experience at one of the city’s busiest transit hubs.

An out-of-home (OOH) digital advertising agency organised the midnight art show, titled ‘Stone to Life’. Covering approximately 16,000 square feet, the installation transformed an everyday commuter space into an immersive visual experience.

3D Projection Technology Brings Ancient Art to Life

The organisers used Epson EB-L20000U projectors, manufactured by Japanese electronics company Epson, for the show. These projectors offer a brightness output of 20,000 lumens and were used to create striking visual displays across the station walls.

Using projection mapping technology, the organisers projected intricate designs onto the walls beneath platforms 3 and 4. The carefully aligned visuals created the impression that the ancient stone carvings were moving, highlighting their intricate details and bringing Karnataka’s traditional artistic heritage into focus.

Five Mythical Forms From Karnataka’s Heritage

Mumbai-based General O. Agency managed the event, which showcased five mythical and symbolic forms associated with Karnataka’s traditional temple architecture.

The display featured a protective lion-elephant creature, a distinctive sculpture combining a bull and an elephant, and a two-headed bird identified in the original account as Karnataka’s official state emblem. It also depicted a hybrid aquatic and mythical creature, along with an auspicious halo motif commonly associated with temple towers and doorways.

Srinivas Sistla, a historian and Associate Professor of Fine Arts at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, attended the event. He explained the artistic and historical significance of the sculptures to the art enthusiasts present.

Digital Art Opens New Possibilities for Metro Advertising

Beyond its cultural appeal, ‘Stone to Life’ demonstrated how public infrastructure can be used creatively to deliver immersive visual experiences while opening up new opportunities for commercial advertising.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has reportedly signed an agreement with the OOH advertising agency to introduce innovative digital advertisements on metro station platforms using similar 3D projection technology.

Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director of Signpost India Ltd, said modern digital advertising technology could change how public spaces are integrated into the everyday lives of city residents. He also highlighted the potential of combining art and advertising in locations such as metro stations, pointing to new possibilities for public-space communication and experiential marketing.