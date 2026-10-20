A newly purchased van rammed into a motorcycle outside a car showroom in Karnataka's Sagara, leaving both riders seriously injured. CCTV captured the crash.

What should have been a joyful occasion for a family ended in an accident in Karnataka's Sagara after a newly purchased van rammed into a motorcycle. The incident reportedly occurred when the driver lost control while exiting a car showroom.

According to reports, the driver hit a barricade before crashing into the passing bike. Both riders were seriously injured and were taken to Sagara hospital for medical care.

Case registered with Sagara Town Police Station

The showroom's CCTV cameras recorded the crash, following which a case was registered with Sagara Town Police Station. The footage is now central to the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about safety outside vehicle showrooms, where newly purchased vehicles are often driven out into areas shared with pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to the driver losing control. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as officials continue to look into the crash.