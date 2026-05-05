A new museum in Ayodhya will use 7D technology and AI to tell Lord Ram's story. It will feature a special 'Hanuman Gallery' with a 20-minute immersive film, ancient artifacts, and a rare 233-year-old 'Valmiki Ramayana' manuscript.

Aiming to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, a new museum is set to use 7D technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tell the story of Lord Ram. From his childhood to the epic battles of the Ramayana, key milestones will be recreated using holograms for a truly life-like experience.

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Additionally, a special 7D 'Hanuman Gallery'--dedicated to the valour of Lord Hanuman--is being created within the 'Sankat Mochan Vithika' (Gallery of the Remover of Troubles). This gallery will showcase Lord Hanuman's heroic feats through a 20-minute film featuring immersive 7D effects. Experts from IIT Madras (Chennai) and a technical team from France are collaborating on the technology and scripting for this project.

Ancient Artifacts and Galleries

The museum will house a total of 20 galleries, depicting pivotal stages of Lord Ram's life--such as his birth, education, exile (Vanvas), and the conquest of Lanka. More than 100 ancient artefacts and sculptures unearthed during the excavation of the Ram Temple site, along with documents related to the 500-year-old temple movement, will also be on display. A rare manuscript of the 'Valmiki Ramayana', dating back 233 years, will also be housed here; it was recently gifted to the museum.

Architectural Transformation and Construction Update

While inspecting the International Ramkatha Museum, speaking to ANI, Director Sanjeev Kumar Singh stated, "The building designated for the International Ramkatha Museum was originally constructed in the British architectural style. We have since transformed it into the traditional Indian architectural style. Given this, it will become the International Ramkatha Museum, so the primary objective was to ensure that the institution is housed in a structure befitting its stature; consequently, the building's aesthetic has been designed to reflect that ethos. We have set a target to complete all civil construction works by May 30."

"Following this, we will commence the display phase--specifically, within our gallery section. We have already completed the work on five display pedestals, while work on additional pedestals is currently underway in the laboratory--specifically, the conservation laboratory. Consequently, we will soon begin the installation process for these as well," he added.

Protecting Sensitive Artifacts

Director Sanjeev Kumar Singh said that civil engineering work at the upcoming museum is being completed first to protect sensitive artefacts such as manuscripts, textiles, and stone objects from dust damage before the display setup begins.

"Since the collection comprises sensitive artefacts--including manuscripts, textiles, and stone objects--it is crucial to protect them from dust particles, which can cause irreparable damage. To safeguard against this, we decided to complete all civil engineering works first before initiating the display setup. We are confident that, very soon, Ayodhya will be able to proudly declare to the entire world: "We, too, possess a museum--one that is truly unique," he said.

Pioneering 7D Technology a 'Global First'

He added that the museum in Ayodhya will be a unique global attraction, featuring 7D technology--claimed to be a first-of-its-kind initiative worldwide--to offer visitors an immersive experience.

"Furthermore, we are incorporating cutting-edge technology into this project. We have introduced 7D technology--a pioneering initiative not just in India, but globally. No other museum in the world has utilised 7D technology in this manner before; we are implementing it within our museum, and it promises to be a truly unique experience in its own right," he said.

He further added, "We have named this 7D technological experience 'Sankat Mochan." This "Sankat Mochan" will, in a sense, serve as our own saviour as well, for it is through his grace and narrative that this epic tale unfolds. Given that "Sankat Mochan" is his very name--meaning the "Remover of Troubles"--his glory and renown will be further illuminated, as we have chosen him as the central protagonist of this immersive experience." (ANI)