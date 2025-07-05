The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two human traffickers linked to the 'US donkey route' after searches in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two 'US donkey route' human traffickers after searches at two locations in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, the agency said on Saturday.



The accused, identified as Sunny alias Sunny Donker of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and Shubham Sandhal alias Deep Hundi of Ropar in Punjab, and currently residing in Delhi's Peeragarhi, were associates of Gagandeep Singh alias Goldy, arrested earlier in March. They were arrested on Friday.

Arrested on victim’s complaint

NIA said Gagandeep was arrested on a complaint of a victim who was illegally trafficked to the US using the infamous 'Dunki' route and was deported back to India in February this year.



NIA had chargesheeted Gagandeep, a resident of Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, in the case on June 27.

Rs 45 lakh taken per victim

As per NIA investigations, Gagandeep Singh used to take around Rs 45 lakh from each victim on the pretext of sending them to the US on a valid legal visa. "He would then illegally send them on an arduous journey via multiple countries, including Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico," said the NIA.



He had sent more than 100 victims illegally to the US in this manner before being arrested.



Sunny was the main associate of Gagandeep Singh and played a key role in facilitating the journey of the victims on the donkey route.



"The victims were physically and mentally harassed on the way by the donkers and agents seeking to make more money. Shubham Sandhal was an important hawala courier operator involved in transferring funds to donkers in Latin America. Gagandeep used him to transfer part of the money taken from the victims to the donkeys based in Latin America," said the NIA in a statement.



NIA, which took over the case from Punjab Police on March 13, 2025, is continuing with its investigation to unravel the entire illegal racket and conspiracy. (ANI)