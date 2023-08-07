Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Craving Biriyani this monsoon? Check out this detailed recipe for a yummy, home-made version

    Indulge in the rich flavors of Authentic Chicken Biryani, a timeless Indian dish of tender chicken and fragrant rice, expertly infused with aromatic spices. Master the art of this culinary delight with our detailed recipe

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Chicken Biryani is a classic Indian dish that combines fragrant basmati rice with succulent pieces of chicken and an array of aromatic spices. Originating from the royal kitchens of India, this flavorful dish has captured the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts worldwide. In this article, we'll guide you through a step-by-step process to create an authentic Chicken Biryani that is sure to impress your family and friends.

     

    Ingredients:

    2 cups basmati rice
    500g chicken, cut into pieces
    2 large onions, thinly sliced
    2 tomatoes, chopped
    1/2 cup plain yogurt
    4 cloves
    4 green cardamom pods
    2-inch cinnamon stick
    1 bay leaf
    1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    1 teaspoon ginger paste
    1 teaspoon garlic paste
    1 teaspoon red chili powder
    1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    1 teaspoon garam masala
    1/4 cup chopped cilantro (coriander leaves)
    1/4 cup chopped mint leaves
    4 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee (clarified butter)
    Salt, to taste
    Marination:

    In a bowl, combine the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt.
    Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they are well-coated.
    Cover the bowl and let the chicken marinate for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight in the refrigerator.
    Rice Preparation:

    Wash the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes, then drain.
    In a large pot, bring water to a boil and add the soaked rice. Cook until the rice is 70% cooked. Drain the rice and set aside.
    Biryani Assembly:

    • In a heavy-bottomed pot or a biryani pot, heat the cooking oil or ghee over medium heat.
    • Add the cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Sauté until fragrant.
    • Add the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.
    • Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and the oil begins to separate.
    • Add the marinated chicken pieces and cook until they are sealed and the marinade thickens.
    • Layer half of the partially cooked rice over the chicken mixture.
    • Sprinkle half of the garam masala, chopped cilantro, and mint leaves over the rice.
    • Layer the remaining rice on top, followed by the rest of the garam masala, cilantro, and mint leaves.
    • Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and place it on a tava (griddle) on low heat. Alternatively, you can seal the lid with dough to prevent steam from escaping.
    • Cook on low heat for about 20-25 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the rice to fully cook.

    Final Touches:

    Gently fluff the Chicken Biryani with a fork, being careful not to break the rice grains.
    Serve the aromatic Chicken Biryani hot, garnished with additional chopped cilantro and mint leaves.
    Pair it with raita (yogurt sauce) or salad for a complete meal.

    Crafting a delectable Chicken Biryani is a true culinary art that involves layering flavors and textures to create an unforgettable dining experience. With this detailed recipe, you're equipped to master the art of making an authentic Chicken Biryani that will surely delight your taste buds and those of your loved ones. Enjoy the aromatic symphony of spices and savor the essence of Indian cuisine in every mouthful.

