Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, Town Hall and other historic landmarks will be illuminated in pink on October 29 as part of an RGUHS initiative to raise breast cancer awareness and highlight the importance of early detection and screening.

To raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has initiated a campaign to illuminate several prominent buildings in Bengaluru in pink on October 29. The initiative aims to draw public attention to the disease, encourage timely medical consultations and highlight the importance of screening and early diagnosis.

As part of the campaign, landmarks including Vidhana Soudha, Town Hall, Sir Seshadri Iyer Memorial Library and the State Museum will be illuminated in pink following government approval.

Vidhana Soudha to Shine in Pink on October 29

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr B.C. Bhagavan announced the initiative during a press conference. He said the university had submitted a proposal to the state government to illuminate Vidhana Soudha, Town Hall, Sir Seshadri Iyer Memorial Library and the State Museum in pink. The government has approved the proposal as part of the breast cancer awareness campaign, he added.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide. Early detection and timely treatment can improve treatment outcomes and increase the chances of survival.

Dr Bhagavan said the pink illumination campaign aims to raise awareness about the disease and emphasise the importance of recognising symptoms early and seeking medical advice without delay.

Awareness Programmes in Affiliated Colleges

RGUHS is also planning to organise breast cancer awareness programmes across its affiliated colleges in collaboration with Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and other major cancer treatment centres.

The programmes will focus on helping students and members of the public recognise unusual breast changes, understand when to seek medical advice, learn about appropriate screening methods and appreciate the importance of early detection. Through these initiatives, the university aims to improve public awareness and encourage people to seek timely medical attention.