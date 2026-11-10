The investigation into the horrific Bengaluru grindstone murder case has reached a crucial stage, with police recovering the last two missing bodies from Shiradi Ghat in Karnataka's Hassan district.

The investigation into the horrific Bengaluru grindstone murder case has reached a crucial stage, with police recovering the last two missing bodies from Shiradi Ghat in Karnataka's Hassan district. With the latest recovery, all seven victims allegedly killed by cab driver S Indushekhar have been traced, bringing an end to the extensive search operation across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to Deccan Herald, the two bodies recovered on Monday, November 9, have been identified as Shankar and his wife Nalini. They were among the seven members of a family allegedly murdered by Indushekhar over domestic disputes.

Confirming the recovery, Bengaluru North Division Deputy Commissioner of Police B S Nemagoud said, "Two more bodies have been found in the Shiradi Ghat forest area. The deceased have been identified as Shankar and Nalini. With this, all seven bodies have been recovered."

The recovery followed searches at multiple locations. Police had earlier found the body of seven-year-old Puneeth near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district. The bodies of Indushekhar's wife Sunitha and mother-in-law Roopavathi were subsequently recovered from the Yercaud forest area in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

Two more victims, identified as Shivakumar and his wife Divya, were found near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru district. Shankar and Nalini were the final two victims whose bodies remained untraced until Monday.

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was filed at Srirampura police station on November 3, following concerns over the disappearance of family members. During interrogation, Indushekhar allegedly disclosed the locations where he had disposed of the bodies, prompting police teams to conduct searches across different districts and states.

Investigators suspect that the murders took place over a period of 15 to 20 days at the accused's residence in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. Police allege that Indushekhar used a heavy household grinding stone to kill the victims before transporting their bodies in his car and dumping them at different locations.

Investigators are also examining whether sedatives were administered to some victims before the killings. The motive, circumstances surrounding the murders and the accused's alleged actions remain under investigation.

The recovery of all seven bodies marks a significant development in a case that has sent shockwaves across Bengaluru.