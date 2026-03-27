1 8 Image Credit : Youtube

Kitchen Hack: Used Cooking Oil Looking Dirty? This Trick Makes It Fresh in Minutes!

We all have this problem, right? After frying puris, vadas, or bajjis, what do we do with the leftover oil? It's full of tiny food bits and looks dirty. If you leave it, the oil spoils fast. But don't worry, a simple kitchen trick can make it fresh again in just a few minutes. Let's see how.