Kitchen Hack: Used Cooking Oil Looking Dirty? This Trick Makes It Fresh in Minutes!
Kitchen Hacks: We all filter used cooking oil, but those tiny food bits just don't go away. Want to make that old oil look brand new again? Just follow these simple steps and see the magic.
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Kitchen Hack: Used Cooking Oil Looking Dirty? This Trick Makes It Fresh in Minutes!
We all have this problem, right? After frying puris, vadas, or bajjis, what do we do with the leftover oil? It's full of tiny food bits and looks dirty. If you leave it, the oil spoils fast. But don't worry, a simple kitchen trick can make it fresh again in just a few minutes. Let's see how.
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Cornflour mixture
First, take a little cornflour in a small bowl. Now, add some water and mix it properly. Make sure you get a smooth paste with no lumps at all.
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Heat the oil
Take the pan with the used, old oil and put it on the stove. You just need to warm it up a little, don't make it smoking hot.
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Add the mixture
Once the oil is warm, carefully pour the cornflour mixture you made earlier straight into the pan.
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Separation of impurities
The moment you add the cornflour mix, you'll see something amazing. All the tiny food particles and dirt in the oil will start sticking to the cornflour, forming one solid lump.
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Purification
Now, just use a spoon or strainer to take that cornflour lump out of the pan. Look at the oil now! It's completely clean, with no dirt, and looks almost as good as fresh oil.
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Kitchen work made easy
This super simple method stops you from wasting cooking oil. The cornflour works like a magnet, pulling all the dirt towards itself. What you get is clean oil that you can use again. This trick saves you money and also makes your kitchen chores a bit easier.
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Store in an airtight container
“Once you've cleaned the oil, pour it into an airtight container to store it. This simple step ensures the oil stays fresh and doesn't spoil for a long time.”
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