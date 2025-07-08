Bengaluru Police arrested four juveniles for snatching a bag with 472 g of gold and a mobile near Garden City College, KR Puram. Valuables worth ₹50 lakh and a two-wheeler were recovered within 24 hours of the incident.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested four juveniles involved in a bag-snatching case near Garden City College in KR Puram. The stolen bag contained 472 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone. The stolen items, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, were recovered within 24 hours. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at ₹50 lakh.

Victim had recently moved from Andhra Pradesh

A woman residing in Prashanthnagar Layout, under the KR Puram Police Station limits, filed a complaint on July 3. She stated that she had recently arrived from Andhra Pradesh and was walking alone near Garden City College when unknown persons on a two-wheeler snatched her bag containing gold and a mobile phone.

Case registered and swift investigation launched

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the police station.

During the investigation, police quickly followed multiple leads and, within 24 hours of the incident, identified four juveniles involved in the case. Notices were sent to their parents, who brought the youths to the police station on the same day along with the stolen items.

Juveniles brought in with stolen items

A total of 472 grams of gold ornaments, 1 mobile phone, and 1 two-wheeler used in the crime were recovered from the possession of the four juveniles in conflict with the law. The total value of the seized property is Rs 50 lakh. On July 4, the four juveniles in conflict with the law were handed over to their parents.

Investigation led by KR Puram Police

This investigation was successfully conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, Dr Shivakumar Gunare, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Subdivision, Reena Suvarna, by Police Inspector Sri Ramamurthy B of KR Puram Police Station and his team of officers and staff.