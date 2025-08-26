Bengaluru markets are crowded for the Gauri-Ganesh festival, but soaring flower prices due to rain-damaged crops have left shoppers reluctant to buy. Prices for Kanakambara, Jasmine, Rose, and other flowers have doubled, affecting festive purchases.

Bengaluru: The city is buzzing with the excitement of Gauri and Ganesh festival celebrations, as devotees flock to markets to buy flowers, fruits, and vegetables for the festivities. Popular shopping hubs like KR Market, Malleshwaram, and Jayanagar are experiencing unprecedented crowds, with shoppers arriving as early as 3 am and peak activity beginning around 4 am. However, the festive cheer has been dampened by a steep rise in flower prices, caused by recent rains that damaged crops and led to supply shortages.

Flower Prices Surge Amid Supply Shortages

Flower prices have surged sharply amid supply shortages caused by recent rains. Kanakambara is now selling at ₹1,000 per kg, up from ₹500 last week, while Jasmine has skyrocketed to ₹10,000 per kg from ₹500. Chrysanthemum prices have increased to ₹400 per kg from ₹150, and Arabian Jasmine now costs ₹1,000 per kg, up from ₹500. Rose prices have doubled to ₹300 per kg from ₹150, and Crossandra has risen to ₹200 per kg from ₹150, making festival shopping significantly more expensive for consumers.

The sharp increase in flower prices is impacting both vendors and consumers, making it difficult for many devotees to afford the essential items for their rituals.

Crowds and Traffic Jams Challenge Authorities

KR Market is so crowded that walking through the lanes has become a challenge. The massive influx of shoppers has caused severe traffic congestion around the market area, straining traffic police as they attempt to manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

Vendors and Consumers Express Disappointment

Flower vendors at KR Market reported a drop in sales, attributing it to the soaring prices that have deterred consumers from buying as much as they usually would. Shoppers are feeling the pinch as well, with many unable to purchase flowers in the quantities needed for festival rituals.

Price Hike Dampens Festive Spirit

While Bengaluru’s markets remain bustling, the high cost of flowers, fruits, and vegetables has cast a shadow over the Gauri and Ganesh festival celebrations. Price hikes during festive seasons are not unusual, but this year, heavy rains and supply shortages have exacerbated the situation, affecting both vendors business and consumers purchasing power.