Bengaluru faces heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, parents demand school closures

Bengaluru and surrounding districts are on high alert due to heavy rainfall predictions linked to Cyclone Fengal. Residents are urging school closures amid safety concerns, while officials confirm schools will remain open despite the orange alert issued by the IMD.

Bengaluru faces heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, parents demand school closures
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Bengaluru and other parts of South Interior Karnataka are on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts intense rainfall on Monday. The heavy downpour is linked to Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast on the night of November 30.

Amid relentless rainfall and an orange alert issued by the IMD, Bengaluru residents are calling on authorities to declare a holiday for schools, citing safety concerns for students navigating through the adverse weather conditions. On December 2, 2024, schools and institutions in the nearby districts of Chikkaballapur and Kolar were proclaimed to be closed.

Another user asked,"Where is DC Bengaluru? Wake him up if he hasn’t woken up from cold weather leaving most of the parents puzzled?".

Amid these concerns, some users shared sarcastic takes on the situation. A post read, "Since the Sun is shining bright today, the meteorology dept has decided that schools will remain fully functional in Bengaluru."

Bengaluru and the surrounding districts are under an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts that heavy rains over 100 mm may occur in certain regions until Tuesday, December 3. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a warning about extensive rainfall in the south interior of Karnataka, with severe to very heavy rainfall expected on Monday and Tuesday, in addition to the effects of Cyclone Fengal.

The city has been under a gloomy spell with light rains for the previous two days due to Cyclone Fengal's effects. Bengaluru recorded a high of 22.6°C on Saturday and a low of 19.5°C on Sunday morning, indicating a sharp decline in temperature.

