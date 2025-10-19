Bengaluru electrician Prashanth arrested for allegedly killing his wife Reshma over suspicions of infidelity and attempting to stage her death as an electrocution. Post-mortem confirmed strangulation, exposing the attempted cover-up.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident from Hebbagodi, Bengaluru, the police have arrested an electrician, Prashanth, for allegedly strangling his wife, Reshma, to death over suspicions regarding her character. The accused, a resident of Maragondanahalli, had allegedly killed his wife three days ago and attempted to flee. He was apprehended following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s sister, which led the authorities to investigate the matter. The incident has sent ripples through the local community, highlighting issues of domestic violence and mistrust within marriages.

From Instagram Friendship to Tragic Marriage

Reshma, a 32-year-old resident of Kalaburagi district, had lost her first husband to illness five years ago. She moved to Bengaluru with her daughter and eked out a living by working in three to four households in the Hebbagodi-Maragondanahalli area. Around two years ago, she met Prashanth, an electrician from Hoovina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, through Instagram.

Their acquaintance gradually turned into love, culminating in a mass wedding ceremony nine months ago, after which the couple settled in Maragondanahalli. For some time, the relationship appeared normal, but tensions began to surface in recent months due to Prashanth’s suspicions regarding his wife’s behaviour.

Quarrel Escalates to Fatal Violence

On the morning of 18 October, a quarrel erupted between Prashanth and Reshma, reportedly over his suspicions that she was involved with another man. The argument quickly escalated, and in a fit of rage, Prashanth slapped Reshma. She fell unconscious from the blow, and the enraged husband allegedly strangled her to death.

Attempt to Fabricate Death by Electric Shock

After committing the murder, Prashanth attempted to cover up the crime. He dragged Reshma’s body to the bathroom, filled a tub with water, and placed an electric heater in it to make it appear as though she had died from electrocution.

However, the deceased’s daughter, returning home from school, discovered her mother unconscious in the bathroom and immediately informed her relatives. Following this, Reshma’s sister filed a complaint with the Hebbagodi police.

Police Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, the daughter stated that her father frequently quarrelled with her mother due to suspicions about her character. Based on this statement, the police took Prashanth into custody. Initially, he claimed that Reshma had died from an electric shock. However, the post-mortem report confirmed that there were no signs of electrocution, and further interrogation led the accused to confess to strangling his wife.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and further legal proceedings are expected. The tragic incident has raised concerns about domestic violence and the dangers of unchecked suspicion within marital relationships.