A Russian traveller, Alisa, sparked a viral discussion with her video ranking the safety of Indian cities for solo female tourists. Her low rating of 2/10 for Delhi drew significant attention, with many Indian social media users agreeing with her assessment and highlighting concerns about urban safety.

A Russian lady traveller's safety assessment for Indian towns has sparked a broader discussion about how secure these metropolitan environments truly are. Alisa, a tourist chronicling her journey throughout India, recently posted a video ranking towns depending on how secure she felt while visiting them alone. From tourist hotspots like Goa to spiritual destinations like Rishikesh, her trip journal captured the country's richness and vibrancy. However, it was her numerical safety ratings that drew notice.

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Manali got 9/10, Jodhpur received 7/10. and Goa got 8/10. The most talked-about moment occurred when she gave Delhi a meagre 2 out of 10. While such criticism generally elicits defensive replies, the internet response took a different course. Many Indian users shared her worries, focusing the attention inside rather than rejecting the criticism.

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How Did Social Media React?

Instagram users emphasised that safety, particularly for women, is a significant problem that cannot be dismissed as an outsider's viewpoint. Some replies were filled with dark humour, with one user saying that Delhi's rating should be "-100/10," indicating a deeper discontent with the city's long-held image.

The video has since received over 4 million views, with hundreds of comments questioning whether her ratings were accurate or overstated. While some contended that her experience did not provide a whole picture, others claimed it emphasised a reality that many residents are already aware of.