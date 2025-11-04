A Bengaluru court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Siddharth, coincidentally on his birthday. The victim’s father marked the emotional verdict by distributing sweets to police in gratitude.

Bengaluru: In a touching twist of fate, justice was served on the very day it would have meant most to the victim. A Bengaluru court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of a young man named Siddharth, a verdict delivered coincidentally on what would have been his birthday. The victim’s father, overwhelmed by emotion, marked the moment by distributing sweets to the police officers who had worked tirelessly on the case, expressing both relief and gratitude for the justice his family had awaited for years.

The 2018 Murder That Shook Mico Layout

The brutal incident dates back to July 2018, when Siddharth, a native of Patna, was murdered in the Mico Layout area of Bengaluru. What began as a minor altercation over their bikes brushing against each other spiralled tragically out of control. In a fit of rage, the accused, Girish and Mahesh, attacked Siddharth, fatally striking him on the head with a wooden club.

The Mico Layout police swiftly arrested the duo and launched a detailed investigation. After collecting substantial evidence, a comprehensive charge sheet was filed, and the case was brought before CCH 59 for trial.

Verdict Announced on Siddharth’s Birthday

After years of legal proceedings, the court pronounced its verdict on October 24, sentencing both Girish and Mahesh to life imprisonment. In a moving coincidence, the date also marked Siddharth’s birthday, making the moment both heart-wrenching and symbolic for his grieving family.

Father Finds Solace After Years of Waiting

Siddharth’s father, Kaushalendra Pandey, said the verdict has finally brought him peace after a long and painful wait for justice. He expressed his satisfaction that the perpetrators had received the punishment they deserved. In an emotional gesture, he distributed sweets to the police officers who had investigated the case, saying it was his way of honouring their dedication and marking his son’s memory with a sense of closure.

“The killers have received their due punishment,” he said, his voice heavy with both relief and sorrow.