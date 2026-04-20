Karnataka government has directed five Bengaluru corporations to allocate ₹50 crore for the Kempegowda Institute of Town Planning. Funds will be redirected from pension allocations, with additional grants for heritage and memorial projects.

In a significant move aimed at strengthening urban planning infrastructure, the Karnataka government has directed the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru area to allocate a total of ₹50 crore for the construction of the proposed Kempegowda Institute of Town Planning. Each of the corporations will contribute ₹10 crore in the 2026-27 financial year, marking a coordinated effort to support the city’s long-term planning and development needs.

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The directive comes after the commissioners of Bengaluru’s Central, East, West, North and South corporations submitted their 2026-27 budgets to the Urban Development Department for approval. While the budgets have been approved, the government has introduced a few key modifications.

₹10 Crore Each, Totalling ₹50 Crore

Initially, the five corporations had allocated ₹85 crore each towards pensions and retirement benefits. The government has now capped this allocation at ₹75 crore per corporation. The remaining ₹10 crore from each corporation, totalling ₹50 crore, has been directed towards the construction of the Kempegowda Institute of Town Planning.

Additional Funds For Kempegowda Memorial And Heritage Site

The government has also instructed the five corporations to allocate ₹10 crore in total, with ₹2 crore from each, for the protection and development of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Memorial at Huttaridurga. In addition, the corporations have been asked to provide ₹30 crore this year for the development of the Kempegowda Heritage Site in Magadi.

Funds Earmarked For Kempegowda Jayanti Celebrations

The Urban Development Department has further directed that ₹3.89 crore be set aside for Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations. This amount will be mobilised by allocating ₹1 lakh from each of the 369 wards across the five corporations.

The move reflects the government’s focus on preserving Bengaluru’s heritage while investing in structured urban planning for the future.