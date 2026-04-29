A Congress leader in Bengaluru has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a minor girl and having an illicit relationship with her mother. The case was registered after the girl’s father filed a complaint. Police are investigating further.

In a serious case reported from Bengaluru, city police have arrested a local Congress leader for allegedly having an affair with a married woman and subsequently assaulting her minor daughter. The accused was taken into custody by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police following a complaint filed by the woman’s husband. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions.

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Accused Identified

The arrested individual has been identified as Anand P, also known as Anand Naidu. According to the police, the complaint was filed by a 40-year-old man from Malagala, who alleged that Anand was involved in an extramarital relationship with his wife and had also misbehaved with and assaulted their minor daughter.

Husband Alleges Long History Of Issues

In his complaint, the man described a prolonged and troubled marital history. He stated that he married the woman in 2008 and later discovered that she had concealed the fact that she was already married and had a daughter. Despite this, he chose to continue the relationship, and the couple went on to have two children together.

He further stated that he took over his father’s business, purchased a plot in Malagala, and constructed a house for the family.

Allegations Of Multiple Affairs

According to the complaint, marital issues began in 2016 when his wife joined a gym and allegedly started an affair with a trainer named Prashanth. He claimed that in 2018 she joined another gym and was involved with a man named Umesh, followed by another alleged relationship with a person named Shivu from Sunkadakatte.

The complainant also alleged that when he questioned her about these relationships, she conspired against him and even plotted to have him killed.

Property Dispute And Assault Allegations

The complainant stated that he met Anand P in 2022 in connection with a financial matter. Soon after, Anand allegedly became acquainted with his wife, and the two developed a relationship.

He further alleged that both Anand and his wife assaulted him and his children with a stick, claiming that he and the children were seen as obstacles to their relationship. He also accused Anand of behaving inappropriately with his minor daughter.

Forced Property Transfer Alleged

The husband alleged that Anand threatened him and forced him to sign a property release deed and a gift deed. He claimed that he was subsequently forced out of his own house. According to him, when he later attempted to meet his children, they informed him about the abuse they were facing, prompting him to approach the police.

Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Anand and the woman under the POCSO Act and other relevant laws. While Anand has been arrested, officials confirmed that the complainant’s wife is currently being questioned.

The case has been registered at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Sources indicate that Anand is a Congress leader associated with the Bengaluru North district and the Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency.