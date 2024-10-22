BREAKING: Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli; 1 worker dead, rescue underway

A six-storeyed building under construction collapsed in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli, trapping over 20 workers. Rescue teams have saved 10 people, with one confirmed dead. Poor workmanship and rainy conditions are suspected causes. Local MLA Byrathi Basavaraj visited, expressing concern as rescue efforts continue.

In a tragic incident, a six-storeyed apartment building under construction collapsed in Kammanahalli's Babu Saab Palya, Bengaluru, on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at around 3:50 PM, while more than 15 workers were on-site, sparking concerns that over 20 labourers might be trapped under the debris.

The sudden collapse, suspected to be due to poor workmanship, happened amid ongoing construction work, despite the rainy weather. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, working against time to search for survivors and clear the debris. So far, 10 workers have been rescued from the rubble, while one person has been confirmed dead.

Local MLA Byrathi Basavaraj visited the site and expressed deep concern for those still trapped, as rescue efforts continue. He also stated that officials would investigate the cause of the collapse to ensure accountability. Reports indicate that most of the workers trapped under the debris hail from North India, including states like Bihar.

The under-construction building, which had already been painted and was nearing completion, suddenly crumbled, catching the workers off-guard. Authorities have confirmed that around 15-16 labourers were present at the time of the collapse, with over 20 feared to be buried under the debris.

The situation remains tense, as heavy machinery is being used to clear the wreckage. Rescue operations are ongoing, and more details are awaited regarding the condition of those trapped.

