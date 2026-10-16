Bengaluru's BDA has announced cash rewards of up to ₹4 lakh for reporting property encroachments and sites allegedly acquired using forged documents. Officials will verify submitted information before approving rewards under the scheme.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has introduced a cash reward scheme to encourage citizens to report encroachments on BDA sites and properties allegedly acquired through forged documents. Under the scheme, informants who provide accurate and verifiable information about such cases can receive rewards of up to ₹4 lakh, depending on the size of the property involved. The authority has issued an official order outlining the scheme.

Officials will verify the information and supporting documents submitted by informants before approving any reward. The initiative aims to encourage public participation in identifying encroached properties and safeguarding BDA-owned assets.

Reward Details Based on Property Size

The BDA has fixed the reward amounts according to the size of the encroached site or property reported. The maximum reward under the scheme is ₹4 lakh.

The reward structure is as follows:

₹50,000: For reporting the encroachment of a 20 × 30 site.

₹1 lakh: For reporting the encroachment of a 30 × 40 site.

₹2 lakh: For reporting the encroachment of a 40 × 60 site.

₹4 lakh: For providing information about the encroachment of a 50 × 80 site or a multi-storey building.

Officials will examine the information and supporting documents submitted by informants before determining whether the claims qualify for a reward.

Protests Against the Demolition of the BDA Head Office

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction) and the BDA Employees Association have opposed the proposed demolition of the existing BDA head office. They have urged the government to preserve the building, citing its historical significance and structural condition.

Located in Kumara Park West, the BDA head office reportedly has a history spanning around 80 years and was originally established by the Mysore Maharajas. Protesters argue that demolishing the historic structure to make way for a new multi-storey complex would result in the loss of an important part of the institution’s heritage.

They have also maintained that the building remains structurally sound and could continue to serve its purpose for another 40 to 50 years. In addition, they have highlighted the large trees within the campus, describing them as an important part of the area's heritage.

The protesters have urged the authorities to reconsider the proposed demolition and explore alternatives that would preserve the historic building and its surroundings.