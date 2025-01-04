Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

The BBMP has ordered the demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura to curb unauthorized construction after nine workers died in a collapse. A survey revealed over 2,000 illegal structures citywide, with Mahadevapura topping violations, but other zones lag in enforcement.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered the demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in the Mahadevapura zone alone to curb unauthorized construction. This move is part of intensified efforts to address safety concerns following the tragic death of nine workers in an unauthorized building collapse in Babusapalya, Mahadevapura, last October.

Following the tragic incident, BBMP directed its officials across all eight zones to identify and report unauthorized buildings under construction within a week. The survey, which began on November 28, revealed over 2,000 illegal buildings citywide. Mahadevapura zone topped the list with the highest number of violations.  

Mahadevapura zone officials have already issued notices to those involved in constructing these illegal buildings, instructing them to vacate or demolish the structures. Lokesh, Chief Engineer of the Mahadevapura zone, confirmed that 402 buildings have been issued notices so far.  

Of the 402 notices, 285 were issued in the Mahadevapura sub-division, while 117 were in the KR Pura sub-division. The BBMP has mandated the removal of these structures to prevent further risks to residents and workers.  

In addition to the notices, BBMP has suspended work on 24 buildings under construction in the Mahadevapura zone. These buildings have been sealed to prevent further development. Among these, 15 belong to the Mahadevapura sub-division, while the remaining 9 are in the KR Pura sub-division.  

While the Mahadevapura zone has been proactive in addressing unauthorized construction, officials in the remaining seven zones appear less committed. Reports suggest that officials often shift responsibility when questioned about illegal construction activities in their areas, leading to a lack of coordinated action.

The BBMP’s drive against illegal construction aims to ensure public safety and enforce urban planning regulations. However, the lack of uniform action across all zones has raised concerns about accountability among BBMP officials.  

