Bengaluru sub-urban railway expansion: Phase 2 to link nearby cities

Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) plans to extend Bengaluru Suburban Rail by 146 km in Phase 2, linking nearby districts and connecting to the proposed Ring Rail Project. A 287 km circular railway network is also being planned, with DPR completion by 2025.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 9:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has sought approval from the Railway Ministry to conduct a feasibility study for the second phase of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). This phase aims to extend the railway line by 146 km and connect it with the proposed Ring Rail Project.  

Currently, K-RIDE is implementing the first phase of the suburban rail project, which spans 148.17 km. Work is progressing on the 'Mallige' line, which connects Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara, and the 'Kanaka' line, linking Hejjala to Rajanakunte. Meanwhile, the 'Sampige' line, connecting Majestic to Devanahalli (Kempegowda International Airport), is in the tender stage. The 'Parijatha' project, connecting Kengeri to Whitefield, is under review for implementation.  
 
In the second phase, the suburban railway will be extended to the outskirts of Bengaluru and nearby districts. Proposed routes include:  
- Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur: 18 km  
- Chikkabanavara to Kunigal: 50 km  
- Chikkabanavara to Dabaspet: 36 km  
- Kengeri to Hejjala: 11 km  
- Anekal Road to Heelalige: 11 km  
- Rajanakunte to Oddarahalli: 20 km  

The Railways Department is also planning to expand the 287 km circular railway system surrounding Bengaluru. The proposed routes for this network include:  
- Nidavanda to Doddaballapur: 49.9 km  
- Doddaballapur to Devanahalli: 28.5 km  
- Devanahalli to Malur: 46.5 km  
- Malur to Heelalige: 52 km  
- Hejjala to Solur: 43.5 km  
- Solur to Dabaspet: 34.2 km  
- Hebbal to Heelalige: 42 km  

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these expansions is currently under preparation and is expected to be completed by 2025.  

Implementing the second phase and circular railway project requires the collaboration of South Western Railway’s Bengaluru Division and K-RIDE. Once the Railway Ministry grants approval for the expansion and integration, K-RIDE will prepare the DPR. After this, operational permissions will need to be secured.  

Officials from South Western Railway’s Bengaluru Division emphasized that this expansion is essential for improving connectivity between Bengaluru and its surrounding regions. 

