A viral post shows Bengaluru roads during Dasara calm compared to post-holiday traffic chaos. While streets were unusually empty during the festival, congestion returned as offices reopened, highlighting the city’s ongoing traffic.

Bengaluru: After the long Dasara weekend, Bengaluru’s streets have returned to their usual congestion, offering commuters a stark reminder of the city’s persistent traffic woes. During the festival, many key roads were unusually empty, giving residents a rare sense of calm. This temporary relief sharply contrasted with the chaos that returned as offices reopened and roads once again filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has captured this contrast perfectly, sparking conversations about the city’s ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Scroll to load tweet…

Viral Post Captures The Contrast

Resident Shivaram shared two side-by-side photos: one showing empty streets at 10 am during Dasara, and another taken at 7 am after the holidays, with traffic already building up.

He captioned it simply: “Bengaluru back to normal.”

The images quickly resonated with residents, highlighting the dramatic difference between festival calm and the usual weekday congestion.

Users React To Bengaluru’s Traffic Woes

One user commented: "From this angle, am 100% sure, this cannot be corrected!! Complete failure of urban planning."

Scroll to load tweet…

Shivaram replied, noting the city’s infrastructure challenges: “Yes, tin factory can never be fixed. Two major roads converge and criss-cross into the next two major roads, and there is about a 500-meter gap in between."

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user added: “The solution is staring right at our faces. We must observe Dasara every day.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user noted: “The good thing is, I can easily get 1 to 1.5 hours of sleep on my way to office now.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A fourth user commented humorously: “Namma Bengaluru traffic is something like our democracy—by the people, of the people, for the people.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Dasara Festival Provides Temporary Relief

During the Dasara festival, areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala saw unusually light traffic in the mornings. Commuters enjoyed smooth travel across the city without the usual jams, offering a glimpse of what Bengaluru roads could feel like without congestion.

Persistent Urban Traffic Challenges

Despite the temporary calm, issues such as missing lane markings, haphazard bus parking, and lack of proper pedestrian paths continue to plague the city, highlighting Bengaluru’s ongoing struggle with urban planning and traffic management.

Post-Holiday Reality Hits

As offices reopened, Bengaluru quickly reverted to its familiar state of gridlock. The viral post serves as a reminder that Dasara calm is the exception rather than the rule, reigniting discussions about the urgent need for infrastructure reforms to manage the city’s growing traffic demands.