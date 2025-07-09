Ravi Kumar Nayak, a habitual offender from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by Yelahanka police in Bengaluru for stealing 40 bikes worth ₹30 lakh. He used to travel by train, steal bikes, and sell them at low prices in his hometown.

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka police have arrested a serial bike thief who frequently travelled to Bengaluru by train, stole bikes from public places, and returned to his hometown the same day.

Accused used train to travel for thefts

The accused, Ravi Kumar Nayak, a resident of Kadri in Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody near Bagalur Cross while attempting to flee after stealing a bike. Upon interrogation, police uncovered a string of thefts across multiple locations.

40 stolen bikes worth ₹30 lakh recovered

Police have recovered 40 stolen bikes valued at ₹30 lakh. Nayak has multiple cases registered against him in both Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.

Originally notorious for sandalwood theft in Andhra Pradesh, Nayak shifted to bike theft around two years ago, police said.

Theft across multiple jurisdictions

He is accused of stealing bikes in areas under the jurisdiction of Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, Avalahalli, Chikkaballapur, and Hoskote police stations. Nayak reportedly sold the stolen vehicles at low prices in his hometown in Andhra Pradesh.

Police commend quick action

Officials lauded the swift action of the Yelahanka police in apprehending the accused and recovering the stolen property. Further investigations are ongoing.