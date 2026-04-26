BEML has begun coach production for India’s first indigenous bullet train, marking a major step in high-speed rail development. The prototype is expected by early 2027, boosting connectivity and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Bengaluru has emerged as a key hub in India’s ambitious high-speed rail vision, marking a major breakthrough in the development of the country’s first indigenous bullet train. The facility of Bharat Earth Movers Limited in the city has commenced the design of coaches for the upcoming B-28 bullet train. According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first prototype is expected to be rolled out early next year, while the complete train set is slated for completion by the end of 2027.

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An Atmanirbhar Bharat Bullet Train

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aditya High-Speed Bullet Train B-28 coach manufacturing unit at BEML, Vaishnaw underlined the strategic importance of the project. He noted that the coaches are being jointly designed by BEML and the Integral Coach Factory.

“This will be a fully indigenous bullet train developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, and its production will take place right here at BEML’s Aditya facility,” he said, emphasising the government’s push towards self-reliance in advanced rail technology.

Bengaluru To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes

Highlighting the transformative potential of high-speed rail, Vaishnaw stated that the proposed Bengaluru to Chennai corridor could reduce travel time between the two cities to just 73 minutes. This significant reduction is expected to enhance regional connectivity, boost economic activity and improve passenger convenience.

He also revealed plans for a new rail service connecting Bengaluru to Madgaon via Mangaluru, further strengthening the rail network in southern India.

Suburban Rail Project Progress On Track

Providing an update on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, the minister said that work is progressing steadily. He pointed out that the state government has agreed to appoint a technical expert as the managing director, given the project’s complexity.

“Substantial progress has been made in land acquisition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the project and appreciated the pace of work,” Vaishnaw added.

Key Officials Present

The event was attended by senior officials, including Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, BEML Managing Director Shantanu Roy, and PIB Additional Director General S. G. Ravindra, among others.