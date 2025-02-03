22-year-old Bengaluru university student commits suicide in hostel room, police register UDR case

A 22-year-old student, Pavana H.N., from Bangalore University was found dead in her hostel room on Monday. She was pursuing a Master’s in Kannada Studies. The cause of death is unclear, and police have registered an Unnatural Death Report for investigation.

A second-year postgraduate student of Bangalore University was found dead in her hostel room on Monday afternoon. The student, identified as Pavana H.N. (22), was pursuing her Master’s in Kannada Studies and was staying at Rambai Hostel on the university campus.

Pavana, a native of Hebbalaguppe village in H.D. Kote, was discovered hanging in her room around noon. Some hostel residents noticed the incident and immediately alerted the authorities. The Jnanabharathi police and a forensic team (SOCO) visited the spot and initiated an investigation.

The exact reason behind the suicide is still unknown. The police have registered a case under the Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at Jnanabharathi Police Station and are looking into all possible angles.

