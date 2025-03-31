Sikandar to Chhaava: Top 5 films with the biggest openings of 2025

Entertainment
Salman Khan's film Sikandar was released in theaters on the occasion of Eid. The first-day collection figure of director AR Murugadoss's film Sikandar has been revealed.
There was a lot of craze about Salman Khan's film Sikandar. However, the film could not collect as much on the first day as was estimated.
So far, 5 films have had the highest opening among the films released this year, i.e., 2025. Let's find out which number Salman Khan's film is at in the top 5.
South superstar Ram Charan's film Game Changer, which came out this year, has become the biggest opener in India so far. The film collected 54 crores on the first day.
Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava, which came out this year, created a stir at the box office. The film collected 31 crores on the first day.
South actor Ajith Kumar's film Vidaa Muyarchi, which came out this year, had a great opening. The film did a business of 27 crores on the first day at the box office.
Salman Khan's most awaited film of 2025, Sikandar, was released on the occasion of Eid. The film has collected 26 crores on the first day.
Balakrishna Nandamuri's film Dakku Maharaj, which came out this year, performed well at the box office. The film collected 25.35 crores on the first day.
Sikandar actress Rashmika Mandanna Skincare secrets
Kareena Kapoor Khan slams FOMO with ROMO on Social Media
Salman Khan came across Rashmika Mandanna through Instagram reels
Sikandar: Salman Khan’s most powerful dialogues and lines