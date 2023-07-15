'His true colours emerging...' BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking back land from RSS affiliate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have spoken out against the decision taken by the Congress government in Karnataka of withholding the land allocated to the Sangh Parivar's Jan Seva Trust. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accused Chief minister Siddaramaiah of engaging in 'politics of revenge'. Bommi said that the issue would be discussed internally and the protest against the government's decision would continue.

R Ashok, a former minister, claimed that the Congress government is resorting to hateful politics. "CM's true colours are about to emerge," he said.

"These indicators reveal the course this administration intends to take. At first, the minister discusses the reclaiming of land that had been given to RSS. Thousands of underprivileged kids receive education because of the Jan Seva Vidya Kendra. Taking back the land from such a group would be unethical," he added.

"I condemn their politics of hatred. It was to be expected," said MLA BY Vijayendra.

State legislature's anti-farmer policies:

State BJP Raitha Morcha Secretary S Gurulingana Gowda has lashed out at the Congress government for its anti-farmer policies. Speaking to media persons, he alleged that the Congress government of putting politics ahead of farmers interests.

"The decision of the Congress government will harm the farmers and their livelihoods," Gurulingana Gowda added.

"The APMC Act was improved by the previous BJP government. As a result, farmers were only required to pay tax on the goods they sold to APMC. With the repeal of this law by Congress, taxes will still need to be paid even if farm goods are sold outside of the APMC. What kind of justice is this," he asked.

"The state's agricultural sector is in crisis. It is challenging to manage a mill, especially one that produces rice, cotton, or sugar. In light of this predicament, the state administration has tweaked the power rate. This has led to the shutdown of many small factories. The middle class is also finding it difficult to make ends meet because residential electricity prices have risen dramatically. The Congress has proposed scrapping a programme that helps fund the education of farm workers' kids," he said.

While slamming the Congress government for scrapping plans to build cow shelters in a certain area, Gowda also voiced his displeasure over the elimination of farmer-friendly programmes like the Kisan Credit Card and Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Repealing the Agricultural Land Sale Act was an irrational choice by Congress. Farmers' land was being sold for exorbitant prices because of the stance adopted by the previous BJP government. The effort to repeal the Act itself is now causing problems for the agricultural community. In the past, land for farming could be purchased by anyone. It won't be happening now. The Raithashakti scheme, which gave farmers a fuel subsidy of between 0.250 and 1.250 per acre, has been scrapped by the current government," he added.