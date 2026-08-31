Kiara Advani once revealed what she likes in her bedroom, and it's not what you're expecting. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples, making millions of hearts beat with their stunning looks, starry aura, and undying love for each other. They are oh-so-in-love and always make their fans go AWW. Now, the couple is parents to a beautiful baby girl whom they have named Sarayaah Malhotra. Well, talking about their personal life, the actress once opened up about her bedroom secrets on Koffee With Karan. Yes, you read that right!

Kiara Advani Revealed Bedroom Secrets!

Kiara once appeared on KWK with Vicky Kaushal, when the host of the show, Karan Johar, asked the three things she likes to use in bed. Replying very playfully, she said, “my pillow, my blanket. My husband.” Vicky and Karan both laughed at this answer, and she tagged along too. She later said that she likes to cuddle in bed with him.

About Kiara and Sidharth's Marriage

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. The ceremony was immensely beautiful and very fairytale-coded. The couple even had a customised wedding entry song made for each other, which was a soulful take on Shershaah's Ranjhaa.

On The Work Front

The actress was last seen in Yash's multi-starrer Toxic. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences, mostly negative for alleged misogyny and unrelated action sequences.