UAE authorities have seized more than 300 kg of drugs at various airports across the country. Officials used advanced tech and strong intelligence to pull off this massive drug bust. They have arrested several suspects from European and Asian countries.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has stopped 14 attempts to smuggle over 300 kg of drugs through its airports in less than two months. The National Anti-Narcotics Agency, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Customs and Ports Security ran a joint operation to seize this massive drug haul and arrest several smugglers.

Police have arrested multiple suspects from European and Asian countries. The National Anti-Narcotics Agency and UAE Customs released a joint report saying that strong teamwork between security agencies made this big catch possible. Officials had already stepped up their watch based on secret intel even before the drug shipments landed at UAE airports. They used modern data analysis on flight schedules, passenger details, and transit cargo to spot suspicious activities early on.

The customs department has installed high-tech smart scanners and sensors at the airports for deep checking. This new technology helps officers find banned items inside bags quickly and accurately without even opening them. Security agencies have warned that they will keep up their strict checks and take tough action against drug smuggling.