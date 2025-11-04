Could a simple eye scan predict your risk of heart disease and how fast you're ageing? New research reveals how retinal blood vessels offer a window into your vascular health. Learn more!

According to new research from McMaster University and the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) in Canada, the tiny blood vessels in your eyes might provide valuable insights into how quickly you are ageing and your risk of developing heart disease.

Published in Science Advances on October 24, 2025, the study proposes that a simple eye scan might one day become a fast and non-invasive method for doctors to evaluate both cardiovascular health and biological ageing. In the future, such scans could help identify early warning signs before any symptoms occur.

What Your Eyes Say About Your Health

Dr Marie Pigeyre, the study’s senior author and an associate professor at McMaster’s Department of Medicine, explains that the eyes offer a special way to look at the body's circulation. She says changes in the retinal blood vessels reflect what’s happening in the rest of the body’s small blood vessels.

To investigate this connection, researchers reviewed retinal images, genetic data, and blood samples from over 74,000 individuals involved in four major studies: the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Ageing, the Genetics of Diabetes Audit and Research Tayside Study, the UK Biobank, and the PHRI-led Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study.

They discovered that people with simpler, less branched blood vessel networks in the retina were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. These individuals also showed biological signs of faster ageing, such as increased inflammation and a shorter life expectancy.

Eye Scans as a Window to Ageing

At present, diagnosing age-related conditions like heart disease, stroke, and dementia involves several complex and costly tests. The researchers believe that retinal imaging could make this process easier in the future, providing a quick and accessible way to assess vascular health and the rate of ageing.

However, the team notes that for now, retinal scans should be regarded as a helpful tool to support, not replace, traditional medical evaluations.

A Step Towards Preventive Medicine

Researchers identified several important proteins connected to inflammation and blood vessel damage, including two known as MMP12 and IgG-Fc receptor IIb.

These proteins seem to influence how blood vessels age and break down, suggesting the possibility of new drugs that target them.

This innovative research brings scientists closer to a future where a simple eye scan could help predict a person’s risk of age-related diseases. The study was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, McMaster University, and Hamilton Health Sciences.