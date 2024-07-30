International Friendships Day 2024: History, date, significance

Lifestyle
International Friendship Day is a global celebration dedicated to honoring the value of friendship and promoting bonds of camaraderie across cultures and nations.
The United Nations has officially designated July 30th as International Friendship Day.
The concept of International Friendship Day was first proposed by the World Friendship Crusade in 1958 to promote international peace and understanding of the value of friendship.
The United Nations formally recognized International Friendship Day as a day to encourage intercultural dialogue and to foster the values of peace and friendship around the world.
The notion of celebrating friendship has deeper historical roots, with various cultures and societies throughout history recognizing and celebrating friendships in different ways.
International Friendship Day emphasizes the role of friendship in fostering peace and understanding between people of different backgrounds, cultures, and nations.