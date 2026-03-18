A triangular, pyramid-like structure on Mars’ Candor Chasma has sparked debate. Seen in multiple NASA images since 2001, experts suggest it may be artificial, raising questions about ancient Martian civilizations.

A peculiar pyramid-like structure on Mars is gaining a lot of interest online. People are wondering if an ancient civilization may have once existed on the Red Planet. This unusual formation, which appears to have three sides, was first noticed in images taken by NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) in 2001 by researcher Keith Laney. While examining the Martian surface for odd formations, he found this triangular shape and suggested it might be man-made.

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Documentary filmmaker Brian Dobbs recently shared the images online, pointing out that the pyramid appears to be about the same size as the Great Pyramid of Egypt. He made it clear that this does not prove life on Mars, but it does raise intriguing questions about the planet’s past.

Image Observations

The formation is located in the western part of Candor Chasma, one of the deepest and largest canyons within Valles Marineris, which is the second-largest canyon system in the solar system. The area is known for its steep cliffs, landslides, and layered rock formations, which can naturally lead to the creation of unusual geometric shapes.

The “pyramid” has appeared in five separate images captured by NASA missions between 2001 and 2016. The first image, taken in July 2001, showed one face illuminated while the others were in shadow. Later images from 2002, 2007, 2014, and 2016 showed sharper edges and more symmetrical faces. Despite the changing lighting and angles, the triangular form remained consistent across all the images.

Expert Opinions

Mars researcher George Haas and Keith Laney have pointed out the formation’s unusual symmetry. In a co-authored paper, Haas suggested that the pyramid’s geometry could indicate artificial origins. Laney described the structure as “most definitely artificial,” emphasizing that its design is unlikely to be the result of natural rock formations.

Interest in Martian pyramids has increased with claims linked to CIA experiments under “Project Stargate,” which allegedly explored Mars through astral projection. Test subjects reportedly described seeing pyramids and roads that suggested the presence of an ancient civilization. A former agent, Joe McMoneagle, also suggested that there may be pyramids on Mars that are larger than those found in Egypt.

Unanswered Mystery

No one has yet visited Mars to confirm the formation, but the consistent triangular shape seen in multiple images continues to captivate scientists and space enthusiasts. Whether the structure is natural or artificial, it remains one of the most mysterious and debated features on the Martian surface.

Source: Daily Mail - Science & Tech