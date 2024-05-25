Lifestyle

Beer vs Wine: What happens if you drink expired Beer?

Beer expiration: Here's what you need to know

Beer expires, usually within six months of brewing. Always check the expiry date when buying and consuming beer to avoid health issues.
 

The truth about 'Aging wine'

Older wine often tastes better and is more valuable. It does not expire and can be kept for years, increasing its desirability and price.
 

Warning: Avoid drinking expired beer

Do not buy beer from leaking bottles or those near their expiry date, even if offered at a discount. Expired beer can cause health problems.
 

Why Beer and wine age differently?

Wine contains higher alcohol content and does not spoil, while beer, with only 6-8% alcohol and grains, spoils quickly.
 

Beer vs Wine: Alcohol content

Wine has a high alcohol content which preserves it. Beer, with less alcohol and added grains, spoils faster, leading to different aging processes.

Risks of excessive beer consmption

Too much beer increases the risk of early death. Enjoy beer in moderation for its benefits, but be mindful of its alcohol content.
 

Benefits of drinking beer

Moderate beer consumption can strengthen bones, improve insulin sensitivity, and help with sleep due to its silicon content and dopamine release.
 

Check expiry dates of Beer

Always check the expiry date when purchasing and consuming beer. If you find expired beer, inform the seller or the Excise Department to ensure safety.

