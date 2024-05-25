Lifestyle
Beer expires, usually within six months of brewing. Always check the expiry date when buying and consuming beer to avoid health issues.
Older wine often tastes better and is more valuable. It does not expire and can be kept for years, increasing its desirability and price.
Do not buy beer from leaking bottles or those near their expiry date, even if offered at a discount. Expired beer can cause health problems.
Wine contains higher alcohol content and does not spoil, while beer, with only 6-8% alcohol and grains, spoils quickly.
Wine has a high alcohol content which preserves it. Beer, with less alcohol and added grains, spoils faster, leading to different aging processes.
Too much beer increases the risk of early death. Enjoy beer in moderation for its benefits, but be mindful of its alcohol content.
Moderate beer consumption can strengthen bones, improve insulin sensitivity, and help with sleep due to its silicon content and dopamine release.
Always check the expiry date when purchasing and consuming beer. If you find expired beer, inform the seller or the Excise Department to ensure safety.