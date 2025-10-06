Penn State researchers found that retrofitting streetlights into EV chargers offers a faster, cheaper, and greener charging solution. Their AI-based, equity-focused model could help cities nationwide expand sustainable EV infrastructure.

In a creative twist on clean energy infrastructure, researchers at Penn State University have found that ordinary streetlights could become the key to solving one of the biggest challenges in electric vehicle (EV) adoption — affordable and accessible charging.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The team successfully retrofitted 23 streetlights in Kansas City, Missouri, turning them into EV charging stations that proved to be cheaper, faster, and more eco-friendly than traditional options. Their approach, backed by the U.S. Department of Energy, could help cities across the country scale up sustainable charging networks without the high cost of new infrastructure.

“Many apartment residents and city dwellers don’t have garages or private chargers,” said Dr. Xianbiao ‘XB’ Hu, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Penn State. “Streetlight poles are already powered and publicly owned, so they’re perfectly positioned to serve as community charging hubs.”

AI Framework for Smarter Planning

Published in the Journal of Urban Planning and Development (American Society of Civil Engineers), the study outlines a three-part AI-driven framework that helps city planners evaluate demand, feasibility, and community benefits before installing chargers. The model takes into account land use, traffic, nearby attractions, and social equity, ensuring that charging access is distributed fairly across all neighborhoods.

Lower Costs, Faster Charging, Cleaner Cities

The researchers discovered that streetlight chargers cost significantly less to install because the power infrastructure already exists. They also found these chargers were faster, thanks to their connection to municipal power lines rather than shared commercial grids. The environmental benefits were clear too — cars charged where they were already parked, reducing congestion and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“Scalability was a huge part of what makes this framework important,” said Dr. Yang ‘Chris’ Song, a former Penn State doctoral student and co-author. “It’s designed to be easily adopted by cities nationwide.”

The project’s success came from strong partnerships with the City of Kansas City, Metro Energy Center, and the National Renewable Energy Lab, among others.

Looking ahead, the team plans to refine its model by adding socioeconomic and weather data, helping identify communities most in need of charging options and improving reliability in all climates.

“Using streetlights for EV charging offers an innovative and equitable way to expand infrastructure and promote sustainable electrification,” added Dr. Yuyan “Annie” Pan, a postdoctoral researcher on the project.

As the U.S. pushes toward wider EV adoption, this simple idea — turning lampposts into chargers — could illuminate a path toward greener, fairer cities.