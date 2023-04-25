Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Power Electric Vehicles is a motorcycle brand that has built its bikes with a deep concern for our environment.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Hasn't the daily news of increasing pollution here and there become a topic of real concern? With the frequent earthquakes, floods, and untimely heavy downpour, we come to realise that the development of human civilization is really costing heavily on mother earth. But with every problem comes its own solution. On the one hand, if we talk about development, we must also look for its adverse effects on the environment and make sure to dilute the effects of these adversities.

    People go on long rides on the open roads to experience solace and calm, but the suffocating smoke and agonising noises ruin not only their mood but also the state of their health. But Power Electric Vehicles makes its bikes both quieter and smoke-free so that you can move freely without any guilt about creating any kind of disturbance to the environment or your own health.

    The CEO and founder of Power Electric Vehicles, N. Sai Sameer Reddy, says, "Our bikes are not just electrical vehicles but far more than that." "Our vehicles can perform better than the e-bikes these days." "P-Sport Vehicles is a powerful motorcycle that works for you because future products don't create problems, they solve them!"

    If you are a night rider, then you don't need to worry about the deserted places where you find no lights coming from anywhere. Because the state-of-the-art design headlights in these bikes give maximum visibility even in pitch black darkness. All you need to consider is preparing the list of places you are going to discover on these sporty bikes. You may get ready with all your expensive outfits and boots, but we are sorry to say these sporty and glamorously designed bikes are going to steal the show!

    So when you have these non-polluting bikes, you are surely going to witness the magic of nature. Here also, you don't need to worry about the rough terrain, as these bikes are equipped with upside-down forks and rear adjustable monoshock suspension that can be changed according to one's own comfort. These bikes also have the best combination of braking systems. So you just need to keep your heart open to behold the beauty of this world on your brand new P-Sport bikes.

