Health professionals from various countries are raising concerns about the fast-growing use of ultra-processed foods, commonly referred to as UPFs. They advise that these items are gradually replacing traditional meals and leading to a rise in chronic health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

A new set of three articles published in The Lancet has gathered insights from 43 international experts. Ultra-processed foods are changing what people eat around the world, and the evidence linking them to poor health is strong enough to demand immediate steps.

What Are Ultra-Processed Foods?

Ultra-processed foods include items such as sugary cereals, potato chips, instant noodles, chicken nuggets, fizzy drinks, protein bars, and a variety of ready-to-eat meals. According to the Nova classification system, these foods are made in factories using mainly inexpensive ingredients like refined starches, hydrogenated oils, and syrup, along with added substances such as flavour enhancers, colours, and emulsifiers. These foods are created to be tasty, have a long shelf life, and are easy to consume.

The first article in the series looks at scientific studies published since 2009, when the Nova system was introduced. The findings show a consistent pattern: as the consumption of ultra-processed foods increases, the quality of diets decreases and the risk of chronic diseases rises.

National food surveys highlight how widespread ultra-processed foods have become. In Spain, the portion of calories from ultra-processed foods went up from 11% to 32% over 30 years. In China, it nearly doubled, from 4% to 10%. In Mexico and Brazil, it increased from about 10% to more than 20%. The United Kingdom and the United States have some of the highest levels, with more than half of all calories now coming from ultra-processed foods.

A review of 104 long-term studies found that 92 of them linked high intake of ultra-processed foods to at least one health issue. The strongest links were with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, and early death. Diets high in ultra-processed foods also tend to have too much sugar, unhealthy fats, and salt, and not enough fibre or protein.

Although there is some debate about how ultra-processed foods should be classified, the authors stress this should not slow down action. They warn that waiting for more research will only allow ultra-processed foods to become more dominant in global diets.

Experts Call for Strong Policy Action

The writers of the series say that individuals cannot solve this problem on their own. They argue that governments must take strong and coordinated steps to reduce the use of ultra-processed foods and improve access to healthier options.

Possible actions include:

• Clear labels on food packaging to identify ultra-processed foods and point out unhealthy ingredients

• Restrictions on advertising, especially to children and through online platforms

• Taxes on certain ultra-processed foods, with the money used to make healthy foods more affordable

• Limits on how much space supermarkets allocate to ultra-processed foods

• Bans on ultra-processed foods in public places, such as schools and hospitals

Brazil offers an example of what this could look like. Its national school food programme already limits ultra-processed foods and will soon require 90% of school meals to be made from fresh or minimally processed foods.

Experts also note that fresh, nutritious foods must be easy to obtain and affordable for everyone, especially busy families who rely on convenience. Policies must therefore go beyond just restrictions and also support improved access, fair pricing, and community-led food initiatives.

Corporate Power Is a Major Obstacle

The third article in the series looks at how global food companies are driving the spread of ultra-processed foods. These companies make huge profits, the ultra-processed food industry is worth $1.9 trillion, and use their financial power to expand production, increase marketing, and influence political decisions.

The authors say these companies use advanced strategies to protect their interests. These include lobbying governments, funding research, shaping public discussions, donating to political campaigns, and using legal tactics to delay new regulations. According to experts, these actions help sustain a food system where ultra-processed foods prevail and healthier options struggle to compete.

A Call for a Unified Global Response

The authors argue that dealing with ultra-processed foods requires a worldwide public health movement, similar to the efforts used against the tobacco industry. They call for stronger protection of policy-making from corporate influence, more support for community groups promoting healthy eating, and new food systems that support local producers and cultural food traditions.