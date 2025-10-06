A chilling warning of a seismic shift in global dominance has emerged, following an ‘unprecedented’ military gathering in the United States this week.

A chilling warning of a seismic shift in global dominance has emerged, following an ‘unprecedented’ military gathering in the United States this week. Athos Salomé, 39, the Brazilian seer famously dubbed the ‘Living Nostradamus,’ has earned global attention for accurately forecasting events ranging from the Microsoft outage and the coronavirus pandemic to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Salomé told the Daily Mail that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s assembly of roughly 800 top American military officers on Tuesday “revealed an imminent crisis or strategic urgency.” Called last week by Hegseth, the extraordinary meeting convened senior admirals and generals from the US and abroad at the Quantico base in Virginia. There, Hegseth delivered a stark mandate: “No more DEI, dudes in dresses, or gender delusion… prepare for war.”

“This meeting could result in new alliances, unexpected cuts or even changes in the global order,” Salomé warned. “The next three months will be decisive in understanding whether we are facing merely an administrative reorganization or preparation for a much broader geopolitical transformation.”

Salomé also suggested the gathering was not routine, but rather “a test of collective loyalty.”

Hegseth, meanwhile, outlined a rigorous new male standard of fitness, emphasizing that the rules are “not about preventing women from serving.” He added, “If women can make it, excellent, if they cannot, then so be it … it will also mean that weak men won't qualify. This is combat.” The Secretary of War insisted that training would return to its roots, “scary, tough disciplined,” with drill sergeants empowered to physically train recruits. He openly criticized the political softening of the armed forces, including concerns over bullying, hazing, and “wokeness.”

Salomé warned, “This event marks a historic turning point: it is not just a meeting, it is a test of obedience. Those who fall in line will remain; those who resist may fall. This means that the civil authorities are seeking to redefine the military chain of command, creating a new pact of loyalty.”

“Quantico is no ordinary address,” Salomé explained. “It's a base associated with special operations and intelligence, quite different from the traditional spaces where meetings of this size take place. This points to a sensitive topic, possibly linked to cybersecurity or the development of next-generation weapons.”

Salomé also foresaw dramatic internal shifts: “After the meeting, there will be forced retirements, silent dismissals, and strategic replacements. It will be the largest purge of officers since World War II.”

He predicted a major strategic pivot for the US, focusing less on international deployments in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and more on domestic defense and continental security. “It is the transformation of America into a continental fortress,” he said.

The attendance of former President Donald Trump was, according to Salomé, “the most symbolic gesture. Trump in front of hundreds of generals. It's not just a speech. It's the construction of an image of absolute power over the Pentagon. It is the first public rehearsal of collective submission by the military elite.”

Salomé added that audiovisual recordings of the event would serve as proof of institutional loyalty, marking “the unprecedented element.”

The repercussions are profound. Internally, a civil–military divide may emerge, with officers split between compliance and quiet resistance. Externally, allies may fear a withdrawal from international commitments, while rivals could interpret the developments as either weakness or newfound resolve.