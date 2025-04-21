Image Credit : X

Following Pope Francis’ death, attention has turned once again to The Prophecies of Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, published in 1555. Among his many verses is one that some interpret as directly referencing the papacy:

“By the death of a very old pontiff,

A Roman of good age will be elected,

Of him it will be said that he weakens his seat,

But a long time will be sitting and in mordant activity.”

This has led some to believe that the "very old pontiff" refers to Francis, elected at 76 and passing away at 88, after a long and active papacy. The line about "weakening his seat" has been tied to the internal challenges Francis faced — from curial reform to tensions over doctrine and modernization.

While critics argue that the quatrain lacks specific clarity, believers point to a pattern: Nostradamus' supposed prediction of three significant popes — a foreign pope (Benedict XVI, German), an old pope (Francis), and a mysterious “black Pope”, who is said to usher in an age of turmoil.