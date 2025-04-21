Did Nostradamus predict death of Pope Francis and the rise of a 'Black Pope'?
Nostradamus' prophecy of the "Black Pope" resurfaces after the death of Pope Francis, fueling speculation about the Church's future leadership.
Pope Francis Passes Away at 88
The world is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. His death at the Casa Santa Marta, his humble Vatican residence, marks the end of an era defined by compassion, reform, and simplicity.
While tributes pour in from around the globe, so too do whispers of ancient prophecies. One name that has resurfaced prominently is that of Nostradamus, the 16th-century French mystic whose cryptic verses have long fascinated believers and skeptics alike. Could he have foretold the death of Pope Francis — and the emergence of what some claim is the Church’s final pontiff?
Pope Francis’ Final Days
Despite prolonged health issues, including double pneumonia and long-standing respiratory complications dating back to his youth — when a portion of his lung was removed — Pope Francis had appeared to be recovering. Just a day before his death, he delivered the Urbi et Orbi Easter message from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, calling for peace, unity, and disarmament. He blessed thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, smiling and waving from his popemobile.
His death at 7:35 AM, confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, has come as a surprise to many, adding a layer of mystique to the timing and circumstances surrounding it.
"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God," Cardinal Farrell said in his official announcement.
The Nostradamus Prophecies Resurface
Following Pope Francis’ death, attention has turned once again to The Prophecies of Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, published in 1555. Among his many verses is one that some interpret as directly referencing the papacy:
“By the death of a very old pontiff,
A Roman of good age will be elected,
Of him it will be said that he weakens his seat,
But a long time will be sitting and in mordant activity.”
This has led some to believe that the "very old pontiff" refers to Francis, elected at 76 and passing away at 88, after a long and active papacy. The line about "weakening his seat" has been tied to the internal challenges Francis faced — from curial reform to tensions over doctrine and modernization.
While critics argue that the quatrain lacks specific clarity, believers point to a pattern: Nostradamus' supposed prediction of three significant popes — a foreign pope (Benedict XVI, German), an old pope (Francis), and a mysterious “black Pope”, who is said to usher in an age of turmoil.
A ‘Black Pope’ and the ‘Last Pope’ Prophecies
One of Nostradamus' more debated verses concerning the future leadership of the Catholic Church reads:
“The Roman pontiff will not be elected,
Neither near nor far will he be paid attention.
A dark-skinned youth with the help of the great king
Will deliver the purse to another of red color.”
Interpretations vary, but many link the idea of a non-traditional election and a dark-skinned figure to the rising possibility of the first African pope in modern history. Among the top contenders are Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana and Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea — both respected theologians with considerable influence.
Of the 133 cardinals eligible to vote in the next papal conclave, 33 are from Africa, the largest representation ever. Their influence could shape the future of the Church — perhaps even fulfilling Nostradamus’ ominous prophecy of a "black Pope" and ushering in what some fear could be the beginning of apocalyptic times.
This speculation is further fueled by another ancient source: The Prophecy of Saint Malachy.
The ‘Final Pope’ of Saint Malachy
Attributed to the 12th-century Irish Archbishop Saint Malachy, this lesser-known prophecy lists 112 popes from his time to the end of the Church. According to this list, Pope Francis, referred to cryptically as "Petrus Romanus" (Peter the Roman), is the final pope before the Church enters a period of persecution and the world faces divine judgment.
“In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, Peter the Roman will feed his flock among many tribulations; after which the city of seven hills shall be destroyed, and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The end.”
Skepticism and Caution
Historians caution against taking these prophecies literally. The writings of Nostradamus are notoriously ambiguous, and many interpretations are retrofitted to events after they occur. Similarly, the Saint Malachy prophecy is often dismissed as a forgery created centuries after his death.
Still, the timing of Pope Francis’ death — on Easter Monday, after delivering a message of peace and hope — and the coincidental parallels to ancient predictions have reignited fascination and fear alike.
Regardless of prophecy, the Catholic Church now enters a solemn period of nine days of mourning, followed by a historic conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ. Whether that leader signals renewal or upheaval remains to be seen.
But for now, millions remember Pope Francis as a humble reformer, a voice for the poor, and a symbol of faith in turbulent times. And somewhere, in the shadows of history, the mystic words of Nostradamus echo once more — inviting awe, skepticism, and the enduring human desire to peer into the future.