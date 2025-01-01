Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

Nicholas Aujula, a London-based hypnotherapist, predicted a turbulent 2025 with global conflict, scientific breakthroughs, and catastrophic natural disasters.

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 6:57 PM IST

Nicolas Aujula, a 38-year-old from south London, claims to have predicted significant global events like the Covid-19 outbreak, is now positioning himself with a series of bold predictions for 2025. He has now predicted a turbulent 2025 with global conflict, scientific breakthroughs, and catastrophic natural disasters. However, these claims come with a hefty dose of skepticism, given the lack of empirical evidence supporting his alleged psychic abilities.

Aujula, who styles himself as a past life regression therapist and hypnotherapist, has made headlines with predictions ranging from royal family reconciliations to dire warnings of World War III. He claims to have had visions of his past lives, including being a seamstress in China and a nun in the Himalayas, which he says awakened his psychic abilities at age 17.

Yet, these personal anecdotes do little to substantiate his predictive prowess in the eyes of skeptics. Among his 2025 predictions, Aujula foresees a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry, an improvement in King Charles's health, and the resignation of UK's Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

These claims, while intriguing, are often vague enough to be interpreted after the fact, a common critique of psychic predictions. His assertion of having predicted Donald Trump's 2024 election win and the rise of AI are notable, but without specific, verifiable details, these claims remain anecdotal at best.

Aujula's vision extends to cultural and environmental forecasts, including major wins for women in sports, a significant charity concert, and environmental degradation through increased flooding and sea levels. However, his predictions also include gloomy economic forecasts for the UK, suggesting a downturn that contradicts many current economic analyses.

On the international front, his prediction of a third world war seems to tap into existing global tensions but lacks the specificity needed for a credible prophecy.

World War III in 2025?

‘Living Nostradamus’ has predicted 2025 will witness World War III which will shock people and leave them killing each other over religion.

Speaking to The Mirror, Aujula said, "The Third World War is certain to happen in 2025...Evil and violence will take this earth under their captivity".

"This will be a year where there will be no compassion. People will be seen cutting each other’s throats in the name of religion and nationalism. Political murders will take place", he added.

His method of receiving these predictions—through dreams, symbols, or an "inner voice"—is particularly open to skepticism, as these are subjective experiences not subject to scientific scrutiny.

Moreover, Aujula's encouragement for others to "trust their intuition" as a means to tap into psychic abilities aligns with the broader critique that such phenomena are more a product of confirmation bias and selective memory than genuine foresight.

His claim that everyone has psychic potential when calm is a philosophical viewpoint rather than a scientifically supported fact. 

