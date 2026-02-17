Scientists have identified a key biological mechanism that enables sperm to rapidly increase their energy just before fertilization. This discovery has significant implications for treating male infertility and developing new male contraceptives.

A group of scientists at Michigan State University has identified a significant biological mechanism that enables sperm to rapidly boost their energy levels just before they attempt to fertilize an egg. This discovery may lead to better treatments for infertility and the creation of a safe, non-hormonal method of male contraception. The research was published in the journal PNAS.

Sperm Transformation

Sperm function in a unique way compared to most other cells in the body. Their main goal is to reach and fertilize an egg, so they allocate all their energy towards this purpose. Before ejaculation, sperm remain in a low-energy, resting state. However, once they enter the female reproductive system, they quickly change their behaviour. They start moving more vigorously and undergo physical changes that prepare them to interact with an egg. All of these actions require a sudden increase in energy.

Although scientists were aware that sperm need a lot of energy for this transformation, they did not fully understand how this energy boost was regulated. The latest research provides insight into this process.

Tracking Glucose Use

By collaborating with other research institutions, the team found a method to monitor how sperm use glucose, a type of sugar they take in from their surroundings, as fuel. By tracking the movement of glucose within sperm cells, the scientists were able to observe clear differences between inactive sperm and those that had become active. Once activated, sperm process glucose much faster and in a more organised manner to meet their high energy requirements.

Fertility Impact

The researchers discovered that an enzyme known as aldolase plays a key role in this system. This enzyme helps break down glucose into usable energy. They also found that sperm initially depend on their own stored energy reserves as they begin their journey. Moreover, certain enzymes function like traffic directors, managing how glucose moves through various chemical pathways and affecting how efficiently energy is generated.

This finding has major implications. Approximately one in six people globally face infertility issues, and problems with sperm energy production may be a contributing factor. A better understanding of sperm metabolism could lead to improved diagnostic methods and more effective assisted reproductive techniques.

Contraception Potential

The results may also aid in the development of new contraceptive methods. Most current approaches to male birth control focus on stopping sperm production, often using hormones that can lead to unwanted side effects. Instead, targeting how sperm generate energy could temporarily reduce their ability to function without affecting long-term fertility. This method could provide men with greater control over their reproductive choices while reducing dependence on hormone-based options.