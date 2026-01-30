NASA's Kepler telescope has found HD 137010 b, an icy Earth-like planet on the edge of its star's habitable zone. Could this frigid world support life?

Scientists have long been curious about whether life exists beyond our planet. A new discovery by NASA has sparked renewed interest in this search. The US space agency has found a distant planet that shares some unexpected similarities with Earth. This raises new questions about the possibility of life existing elsewhere in the universe.

Earth-Like Planet

This planet, named HD 137010 b, is located approximately 146 light-years from Earth. It orbits a star that is similar to the Sun but slightly cooler and less bright. Due to its position, the planet may be near the outer edge of what scientists refer to as the habitable zone. This is the area around a star where temperatures could be suitable for liquid water to exist, which is a key element for life as we know it.

Freezing Conditions

However, the conditions on HD 137010 b are likely to be very cold. Estimates suggest that the surface temperatures could drop to around -68 degrees Celsius, which is even colder than the average temperature on Mars. Any form of life on this planet would need to endure freezing conditions. Researchers suggest that if the planet has a thick atmosphere containing a lot of carbon dioxide, it could retain enough heat to make the surface more temperate and potentially allow for liquid water oceans.

How It Was Found

The discovery was made using data from NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope, which was operating under its extended K2 mission. Scientists detected the planet when it briefly passed in front of its star, causing a slight decrease in the star's brightness. Although this event occurred only once, it provided enough data to estimate the planet's orbit and size. The planet’s orbital period is thought to be similar to that of Earth's.

Chance of Life

Based on computer models, researchers believe there is about a 50 percent chance that HD 137010 b lies within a region where life might be possible. Confirming this will be challenging, as planets with Earth-like orbits are difficult to study. Future observations using other space telescopes could eventually determine whether this icy world could indeed support life.