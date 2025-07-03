Scientists have unveiled a powerful new tool that uses a single brain scan to determine how quickly your body—and mind—are aging, years before any symptoms arise.

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have unveiled a powerful new tool that uses a single brain scan to determine how quickly your body—and mind—are aging, years before any symptoms arise.

Researchers from Duke University, Harvard, and the University of Otago in New Zealand have developed a novel MRI-based “aging clock” capable of predicting midlife vulnerability to chronic diseases, including the devastating onset of dementia. By analyzing subtle, often invisible changes in brain structure, the tool can forecast a person’s aging trajectory long before outward signs appear.

"The way we age as we get older is quite distinct from how many times we've traveled around the sun," said Ahmad Hariri, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University.

This new tool is dubbed DunedinPACE-NI.

A midlife MRI that spots rapid aging

Rather than rely on snapshots from different individuals across age groups, this new tool was trained on an extraordinary longitudinal study—the Dunedin Study, which has tracked over 1,000 people from birth in the 1970s in New Zealand. By monitoring a variety of health indicators—ranging from blood pressure and cholesterol to gum recession and lung function—the team created a comprehensive aging profile for each individual.

The tool was then trained using MRI brain scans from these participants at age 45, learning to estimate an individual’s pace of aging using just that single scan.

Researchers applied the model to thousands of other brain scans from around the world—including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Latin America.

Individuals flagged by the tool as “fast agers” performed significantly worse on cognitive tests, exhibited greater shrinkage in memory-critical brain regions like the hippocampus, and showed signs of cognitive decline much earlier than their slower-aging counterparts.

In one study of 624 individuals aged 52–89, those aging faster were 60% more likely to develop dementia. They also faced earlier onset of memory and thinking difficulties.

“When the team first saw the results, our jaws just dropped to the floor,” Hariri said.

More Than Just the Mind: Aging Hits the Body Too The brain-aging signal also proved to be a powerful predictor of physical health. People aging more rapidly were 18% more likely to develop chronic illnesses—such as heart attacks, lung disease, or strokes—within a few years. Even more grim, their risk of death within that same period soared 40% higher than average.

“The link between aging of the brain and body are pretty compelling,” Hariri said.

Crucially, the tool’s predictive power held steady across different races, income levels, and geographic backgrounds, underscoring its universal relevance.

“It seems to be capturing something that is reflected in all brains,” he added.

A global aging crisis?

As the global population ages—set to double the number of people over 65 by 2050—the specter of dementia looms large. Alzheimer’s care alone is projected to balloon from $1.33 trillion in 2020 to a staggering $9.12 trillion by 2050, rivaling the financial toll of diabetes or lung disease.

And despite decades of research, Alzheimer’s remains a formidable foe. Existing treatments largely offer temporary symptom relief. They're typically administered too late, after irreversible brain damage has occurred.

“Drugs can’t resurrect a dying brain,” Hariri said.

A Beacon of Hope for Prevention This aging clock may be the missing piece—allowing interventions to begin while the brain is still resilient. It could help identify people silently on the road to dementia, enable early therapies, and deepen our understanding of why some people age faster—particularly those with poor sleep, chronic stress, or mental health challenges.

“We really think of it as hopefully being a key new tool in forecasting and predicting risk for diseases, especially Alzheimer's and related dementias,” Hariri said.

While more research is needed to adapt DunedinPACNI for clinical use, the team hopes it will soon empower doctors and researchers to track aging with unprecedented accuracy.