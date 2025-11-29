Worried about toy safety? A shocking study reveals dangerous levels of toxic metals like lead and barium in common plastic toys. Learn how to protect your child's health.

Scientists have found dangerous levels of toxic metals in commonly purchased plastic toys. A group of researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Federal University of Alfenas (UNIFAL) conducted a study published in the journal Exposure and Health. They examined 70 toys bought from various stores across Brazil, making it the largest such study in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The research team tested both locally made and imported toys. Their findings were concerning as many of the products did not meet the safety standards set by Brazil’s National Institute of Metrology, Quality, and Technology (INMETRO) or the more stringent rules of the European Union.

One of the most alarming issues was the presence of the metal barium. Almost half of the toys contained barium levels that exceeded legal limits, with some samples showing concentrations 15 times higher than allowed. High levels of barium can cause serious health effects, including irregular heartbeats, muscle weakness, and even paralysis.

Dangerous Levels of Lead, Chromium, and Antimony

The study also found high levels of other harmful metals: lead, chromium, and antimony. These substances pose significant health risks, especially for children. Lead, which can cause permanent damage to the brain and nervous system, was found to exceed acceptable levels in nearly one-third of the toys. In some cases, lead levels were almost four times higher than the legal limit. Exposure to lead can lower IQ levels, impair memory, and impact a child’s development.

Antimony, which can irritate the stomach and cause vomiting, was found in more than a quarter of the toys. Chromium, a known carcinogen, was also found at unsafe levels in 20% of the tested items.

Bruno Alves Rocha, the lead author of the study, said the findings present a serious concern. The research team calls for stronger regulations, including more frequent testing in laboratories, better tracking of materials throughout the production process, and stricter certification procedures, especially for imported toys.

How the Toys Were Selected and Tested

To ensure the study reflected what children actually play with, the researchers purchased toys aimed at children aged 0 to 12 from shops across different income levels. They visited both large shopping centres and small discount stores in Ribeirão Preto. Many of the toys were chosen because their shape or size made them likely to be placed in a child’s mouth, which increases the risk of ingestion.

The scientists used a highly sensitive technique called inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) to detect tiny amounts of metals and other elements. They also used a method called microwave-assisted acid digestion, which mimics what happens when a child’s saliva or stomach acid interacts with a toy. This allowed them to determine not only which chemicals were present but also how easily they might release into a child’s body.

The researchers identified 21 harmful elements in the toys. These included metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, barium, and chromium, as well as other substances that can be harmful if swallowed or absorbed over time.

Where the Contamination May Come From

To better understand the risks, the team created two scenarios: one representing typical exposure levels and the other using the highest concentrations found. The amount of chemical released from a toy depended not only on its composition but also on how long a child might hold it in their mouth, which varies between children.

The extraction rates, which show how much of a chemical could leak into saliva or stomach fluid, ranged from 0.11% to 7.33%. Although these are small percentages, Rocha emphasized that the high total amounts of toxic metals found in many toys make the risk significant.

The study also explored how these toxic substances might enter the manufacturing process. The researchers noticed that toys containing nickel, cobalt, and manganese often showed similar patterns, suggesting contamination might come from specific production methods or shared materials. Beige-coloured toys generally had higher metal levels, which may indicate issues with certain paint suppliers.

This research follows earlier work by the same group, which looked into harmful chemicals that interfere with hormones, such as bisphenols, parabens, and phthalates. These substances, known as endocrine disruptors, can affect growth, reproduction, and overall health. Rocha stressed that these alarming results strengthen the need for urgent action to protect children’s health.