Can "dancing molecules" repair spinal cord injuries? A new lab model using human organoids shows promising results, reducing scars and regrowing nerve fibers.

Scientists from Northwestern University have developed the most sophisticated laboratory model to date for examining spinal cord injuries in humans. They used small, human-made versions of the spinal cord called organoids to replicate the kind of damage that occurs with severe injuries. Then, they tested a new treatment aimed at repairing such damage.

Organoids Explained

Organoids are made from human stem cells and grow into clusters of tissue that closely resemble real organs. Although they are much simpler than a full spinal cord, they contain many of the same types of cells and function in similar ways. This makes them very useful for studying diseases and testing new treatments without immediately moving to human trials.

In the study, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team carefully guided stem cells over several months to create complex spinal cord tissue containing nerve cells and supporting cells. For the first time, they also included microglia, which are immune cells found in the central nervous system. Adding these cells allowed the organoids to recreate the inflammation that typically follows spinal cord injuries, making the model more realistic.

Simulated Injuries

The researchers then created two common types of injury. Some organoids were cut to mimic a sharp wound, while others were compressed to copy the kind of damage caused by car accidents or heavy falls. In both cases, the tissue responded just like a real spinal cord would. Cells died, inflammation increased, and thick scar tissue known as a glial scar formed. This scar acts as a physical and chemical barrier, preventing nerves from repairing themselves.

Dancing Molecules

Next, the team tested a treatment called dancing molecules. This therapy involves specially designed molecules that are injected as a liquid and quickly form a fine network of fibres, similar to the natural support structure of the spinal cord. These molecules are engineered to move actively, helping them interact more effectively with cell receptors and trigger the body’s repair signals.

Future Implications

When applied to the injured organoids, the results were promising. Scar tissue was significantly reduced, inflammation decreased, and nerve fibres called neurites began to regrow. These fibres, which include axons, are essential for communication between nerve cells. Their regrowth suggests that damaged connections could potentially be restored. The findings support earlier animal studies and show that this treatment might one day help people recover from spinal cord injuries.