Scientists in China have discovered that a naturally occurring gut microbe may help control blood sugar and reduce sugar cravings — possibly offering an alternative to popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic.

The research, led by Jiangnan University and published in Nature Microbiology, highlights the role of a microbe called Bacteroides vulgatus and the compounds it produces during digestion. By increasing this microbe in diabetic mice, researchers were able to boost levels of a hormone called GLP-1 — a key player in managing blood sugar and hunger.

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a hormone made naturally in the body. It helps people feel full and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Medications like Ozempic work by mimicking this hormone’s effects. But in people with type 2 diabetes, natural GLP-1 function is often reduced. That’s why this new discovery is so exciting — it suggests that certain gut microbes could help the body boost GLP-1 on its own.

The researchers also found that this microbe’s impact might go further. In their experiments, mice missing a gut protein called Ffar4 had fewer B. vulgatus microbes, which caused lower levels of another hormone called FGF21 — known to influence sugar cravings. The study also showed that giving mice a compound produced by B. vulgatus increased both GLP-1 and FGF21 levels.

In people, the study noted that certain genetic differences related to FGF21 were linked to a stronger liking for sweet foods — hinting that this gut-brain-hormone connection might also affect humans.

Though the results are early and mostly based on mouse studies, the findings open up the possibility of using gut microbes or their byproducts to manage weight and blood sugar — potentially reducing the need for GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic.

More research is needed to confirm whether this natural approach could work safely and effectively in humans. But scientists are hopeful this discovery could lead to new ways of treating diabetes and obesity without medications.