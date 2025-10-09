New research shows green tea extract helps obese mice lose fat, preserve muscle, and improve metabolism. Its natural compounds work synergistically, suggesting potential for safe, long-term support in human weight management and metabolic health.

Green tea, a beverage long celebrated for its antioxidant and medicinal properties, may offer more than just a refreshing drink. New research from Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (FAPESP) suggests that green tea extract can help the body burn fat, improve metabolism, and support overall metabolic health. In controlled studies with obese mice, the extract helped reduce body weight, enhance glucose sensitivity, and preserve muscle structure, all without harming lean animals. These findings hint at the potential of green tea as a natural, supportive strategy for healthy weight management.

Targeted Fat Loss and Metabolic Benefits

To study the effects of green tea, researchers fed mice a high-calorie “cafeteria” diet for four weeks, mimicking typical Western eating habits with chocolate, cookies, and sweetened milk. After this period, some mice received a precise dose of standardized green tea extract for 12 weeks. The results were striking: obese mice lost up to 30% of their body weight and showed improved metabolic function, while lean mice maintained their healthy weight. This selective action suggests that green tea targets excess fat specifically, without negatively affecting lean tissue.

Muscle Protection and Gene-Level Insights

Beyond fat loss, green tea helped preserve muscle fiber diameter, which typically shrinks during obesity. Researchers also observed increased activity in key genes related to glucose metabolism — including Insr, Irs1, Glut4, Hk1, and Pi3k — as well as restoration of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) activity. Experiments with adiponectin-knockout mice confirmed the protein’s central role in mediating these effects. The study also highlighted the importance of synergy among green tea’s compounds, as the whole extract consistently outperformed isolated components.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Humans

While these results are promising in mice, translating them to humans requires caution. Factors like dosage, long-term consumption, and quality of the extract play critical roles. Professor Rosemari Otton notes that regular, chronic intake — as observed in countries like Japan — may help support metabolic health and prevent obesity, but short-term consumption alone is unlikely to produce dramatic results. Nonetheless, green tea’s safety, accessibility, and natural properties make it a promising adjunct for maintaining a healthy metabolism and body weight