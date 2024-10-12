Avoid THESE mistakes before drinking green tea

Green tea has become increasingly popular for weight loss and fitness. In addition to detoxifying the body, green tea is extremely beneficial for health. It is a very popular drink, especially for those who control their weight. Although green tea is beneficial for the body in every way, if there is a little negligence while drinking it, it can cause harm instead of benefit. In such a situation, let's know which mistakes should be avoided while drinking green tea.

Dietitian Shikha Kumari says that one should definitely be careful if they drink green tea more than twice a day. Drinking too much green tea can disrupt sleep. Along with this, anxiety and digestive problems can also occur. So do not drink green tea more than 2 or 3 times a day. Secondly, do not drink green tea two to three hours before going to bed. It contains caffeine and tannins, which can disrupt sleep at night.

Green tea should not be consumed immediately after meals. This habit can create problems in absorbing iron from food. In addition, anemia can occur. Green tea should be consumed one hour after eating. Green tea should not be consumed with boiling water. This removes its nutrients and can also make a difference in its taste.

Those who take blood thinners, antidepressants, or high blood pressure medications should not drink green tea at all. Before drinking this tea, you must consult a doctor.

