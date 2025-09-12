Coffee kickstarts the day and fuels workouts. But it's not always seen as healthy, especially by those watching their weight, who think it's just empty calories. There's an idea that suggests linking between Coffee and Weight Loss. The relationship between the two is more nuanced that the simple ‘drink coffee, lose weight’. Here's a breakdown

How Coffee May Help with Weight Loss

Boosts Metabolism

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that can increase metabolic rate by 3–11% in the short term.

This means your body burns slightly more calories at rest.

Enhances Physical Performance

Caffeine stimulates the nervous system, helping release adrenaline.

This can improve workout performance, indirectly supporting weight loss.

Appetite Suppression (Temporary)