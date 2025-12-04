New research reveals that cats pay more attention to men, vocalising nearly twice as much when greeting male owners. Felines adjust their communication to show affection, yet humans often misread cat behaviour despite the clear signals they give.

A new study from Ankara University challenges the classic “crazy cat lady” stereotype by revealing that cats actually pay more attention to men. Researchers found that felines greet male owners with nearly twice as many meows, purrs and chirps compared to women.

The study analysed 31 cats in their homes using owner-mounted cameras. In the first 100 seconds after owners returned, cats gave men an average of 4.3 meows — far more than the 1.8 meows given to female owners.

Experts believe this happens because women tend to be more responsive and use more “cat-directed speech,” meaning cats don’t need to work as hard to get their attention. With men, on the other hand, cats may feel the need to vocalise more clearly to be noticed.

Greeting Rituals Go Beyond Food

The research also debunks the idea that cats greet us only for food. Behaviours like tail-up posture, approaching their owners, and head-rubbing (allorubbing) were motivated by affection, comfort, and the joy of seeing their human return — not hunger.

Cats adjusted their communication style depending on who walked through the door, highlighting how socially adaptable they truly are. The study is published in the peer-reviewed journal Ethology.

Humans Still Misread Their Cats

While cats communicate effectively, humans often fail to pick up on their cues. A separate study from the University of Adelaide found that most people cannot distinguish between a stressed cat and a happy one. Even when stress signals were obvious, humans misread them as happiness 25% of the time.

With nearly 300 facial expressions, cats express far more than many realise — from the soft, slow-blinking face of affection to the narrowed-eye glare of annoyance.