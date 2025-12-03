A recent study highlights a concerning trend of aggressive breast cancer diagnoses.This has led medical experts to question if current screening guidelines, which typically start at age 40, are adequate for younger women.

Doctors are observing a concerning trend: an increasing number of younger women are being diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. A recent study analyzing medical records from seven outpatient clinics in the New York area revealed that between 20% and 24% of all breast cancer cases over an 11-year period occurred in women aged 18 to 49. These findings were shared at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

Dr Stamatia Destounis, a radiologist at Elizabeth Wende Breast Care in Rochester, noted that these results point to a critical oversight. She believes healthcare professionals should place greater emphasis on assessing risks in younger women so that those at higher risk can receive earlier or more frequent screening.

Screening Guidelines

Current screening guidelines in the United States start later than the ages at which many women are being diagnosed with breast cancer. For women at average risk, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommends having a mammogram every two years starting at age 40. The American Cancer Society suggests yearly mammograms from age 45, with optional screening from ages 40 to 44.

Women at high risk, such as those with certain genetic mutations or a strong family history, may be advised to begin having mammograms and breast MRIs around age 30. However, there are still no official screening recommendations for women in their teens and twenties, even though the new study shows breast cancer does occur in this age group.

Due to growing national evidence showing more cases among younger women, medical experts are increasingly questioning whether current screening ages are too high.

How the Study Was Carried Out

Dr Destounis and research manager Andrea Arieno analyzed data on breast cancer diagnoses from 2014 to 2024 across seven clinics covering a wide area of Western New York. They focused on all cases diagnosed in women aged 18 to 49 and reviewed clinical imaging reports to better understand each cancer.

They recorded how each cancer was first discovered, either through routine screening or because a woman noticed symptoms and sought medical care, and also noted the type of cancer and its stage. Only primary breast cancers were included in the study.

Their goal was to better understand how breast cancer tends to present in younger women and what types of tumors are most common.

Most Cancers Found Were Invasive and Often More Serious

The study identified 1,799 breast cancers in 1,290 women aged 18 to 49. Each year, the number of cases stayed relatively stable, ranging from 145 to 196. The average age at diagnosis was about 43, but cases were found in women as young as 23.

Of all the cancers identified:

• 41% were found through routine screening.

• 59% were discovered because symptoms led to further tests.

• More than 80% were invasive, meaning the cancer had the potential to spread outside the breast.

• Nearly one in five cases were non-invasive.

Dr Destounis emphasized that many of these cancers were aggressive, especially in women under 40. Some were identified as “triple-negative,” a form of breast cancer that does not respond to common hormone treatments and can be more difficult to treat.

Younger Women Make Up a Consistent Share of Cases

Younger women made up a consistent share of the cases. Even though women under 50 accounted for only about one-fifth to one-quarter of all women screened each year, they still made up roughly one in four of all breast cancer cases detected annually. In other words, their share of cases was larger than their share of screening attendance.

The number of cancers diagnosed in younger women remained high across the entire 11-year period, even in years when fewer young women attended clinics. This suggests the issue is not temporary.

What Younger Women Should Know

Dr Destounis encourages younger women to be aware of any changes in their breasts and to seek medical advice if something feels unusual. Those with a strong family history, known genetic risks, or certain ethnic backgrounds may need to begin screening earlier.

She stresses that age alone should not be the deciding factor. Assessing personal and family history, and starting screening earlier for some women, could allow cancers to be found at a more treatable stage.

Source: Radiological Society of North America. "Doctors are seeing more aggressive breast cancer in younger women than expected." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 1 December 2025.