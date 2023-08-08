7 whisker-tickling ways to embrace International Cat Day

Lifestyle
Consider adopting a furry friend from a shelter or donating to a local cat rescue organization. Your contribution can make a world of difference in a cat's life.
Arrange a playdate for your feline friend with other cats in the neighborhood. Provide toys, scratching posts, and plenty of space for them to frolic and socialize.
Gather friends and family for a cozy movie night featuring classic cat movies or documentaries about our feline friends.
Transform a corner of your home into a comfortable and stimulating space for your cat. Add a variety of toys, scratching posts, and cozy resting spots.
Spend quality time in the kitchen by baking homemade cat treats using cat-friendly ingredients. Your furry companion will appreciate the effort and the delicious reward.
Get creative with your camera or smartphone and have a photoshoot with your cat. Capture their unique personalities and share the adorable moments on social media.
If your cat enjoys outdoor adventures, consider taking them for a supervised walk on a leash or creating a safe outdoor enclosure for them to explore.